Manager in spotlight - Barry Robson

Aberdeen's seven-game winning streak came to an end at Ibrox in the wake of Barry Robson being rewarded with a permanent contract, but that won't have done anything to dent the manager's popularity.

If the Dons can get back on track at home to Hibernian on Saturday, it's going to be very tough to catch them in the race for third place - and that's a remarkable turnaround given the 10-point deficit that existed after Robson's first game in charge, a 3-1 home loss to St Mirren on 1 February.

Since then, Robson has overseen eight victories, with his only other defeats away to the Old Firm.

His side were once again extremely well organised in the 1-0 defeat by Rangers, conceding for the first time in six outings, and they crafted a couple of good chances on the break.

A 6-0 thrashing at Easter Road led to the sacking of Jim Goodwin and the opportunity Robson has made the most of, but Aberdeen enjoy a largely good recent record against Hibs, especially at Pittodrie, where the visitors have won just once in their past 13 visits.