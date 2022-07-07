We asked Manchester City fans for their thoughts on selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Craid: As a lifelong City fan, Sterling has not been consistent enough. He gets into lots of scoring positions during games but more often than not misses the target. Interested to see how he fits into the Chelsea squad but no major loss to City.

Rick: Big mistake this. Huge piece of a league-winning jigsaw going to a rival in his prime.

AJ: Love Raheem and what he has done and can do. I understand that the new attacking signings coming in, when he is entering his peak years, mean that he needs to revaluate his position at City. But no, please, of all places not to Stamford Bridge!

Lewis: Sterling's move is a good deal for both clubs - leaves Manchester City as a great servant, who never really kicked off despite probably not playing as much as he wanted to. The move gets City cash, Chelsea a great attacker and Sterling a place in a team where he can be more influential.

Andy: Raheem has been a great servant to the club and we City fans have loved having him here. Is he sometimes frustrating to watch? Does he hold onto the ball too long and run into dead ends? Could his conversion rate be better? Absolutely. But he's been pivotal to our success in recent years. Definitely won't enjoy seeing him in a Chelsea shirt!

Hisham: Sterling is amazing and loyal and he performs. However, he seems to be told that he needs to keep doing more. He has had so many brilliant performances and also nearly pulled Manchester City from the brink in the Champions League. He should stay and fight for his space and the team is built around loyalty and consistency. Won't enjoy seeing him at Chelsea.