New York Times journalist Rory Smith said Jurgen Klopp isn't the only manager who berates match officials, but he is "probably the worst for it".

He said for the Liverpool boss to think referee Paul Tierney has a personal vendetta against his side is bizarre.

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It’s weird for an adult to think that. If you’re a kid, it’s OK to think that the referee is biased against you.

"If you’re not, you should be able to have the critical thinking faculties to see that is ridiculous. It feels like a long time to hold on to a grudge.

"I don’t understand what the controversy that Klopp was upset about was. I don’t understand why you then take it out on the fourth official because it’s not his fault.

"I think Klopp is probably the worst for it. He's not alone in berating officials and celebrating aggressively, but there is no reason to do it. It’s a completely unnecessary blight on the game. We don’t need it and they should stop doing it because they are grown-ups."

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "For the way he acted on the touchline, he should be banned from the technical area. I don't think a fine is enough. He's got previous.

"It's a big deal. There will have been coaches and kids watching and thinking it's OK to run towards and abuse officials.

"He knows what he did was wrong."

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds