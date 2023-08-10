Newcastle forward Callum Wilson says the competition for places within the squad can only be a positive for Eddie Howe's team to build on their top-four finish last season.

The Magpies have strengthened their squad again this summer with players such as Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England international winger Harvey Barnes, in preparation for Champions League football this season.

Speaking on the Footballers' Football Podcast, England striker Wilson said: "The squad has great balance, the new additions have been fantastic signings and have fitted in well. I don't have a bad word to say about them.

"Sandro, most notably, is a high-quality player. I personally don't watch much foreign football, I only really watch the Premier League, so I didn't know too much about him until his name was being with the club. Then I actually realised that's who we're being linked with and you get a sense of the kind of quality we're attracting to the club right now. Long may it continue.

"Competition in all places is key. You need competition for places to shoot you up the league and sustain that level of competitiveness."

