After an opening fixture against Manchester City, West Ham face a trip to newly promoted Nottingham Forest in their first away game of the season.

The Hammers will be inundated with London derbies this season and have consecutive games in rounds four and five against Tottenham (home, 30 August) and Chelsea (away, 3 September).

That sequence is reversed in February, with David Moyes' side hosting Chelsea on 11 February 2023 and then travelling to Spurs on 18 February 2023.

Over Christmas, the Hammers are at Arsenal on Boxing Day, host Brentford on New Year's Eve and go to Leeds on 2 January 2023.

They will close out the season on 28 May 2023 against Leicester at King Power Stadium.