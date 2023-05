Kilmarnock will make a late decision over striker Kyle Vassell (hamstring), while Ben Chrisene's season is over because of a similar problem.

Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes are back in training.

Livingston forward Kurtis Guthrie is suspended after his red card in the defeat at Ross County, but Stephane Omeonga returns after his recent absence.

Defender Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season, though, with a knee injury.