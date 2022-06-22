Tottenham are set to hold further talks to sign England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, from Middlesbrough. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are monitoring developments as Arsenal continue discussions to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, with Paris St-Germain also in the frame for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Mail), external

