Aberdeen prepare to replace Mowbray - gossip

Aberdeen expect to lose head of recruitment Darren Mowbray to relegated Premier League side Southampton. (Press & Journal), external

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says a slip-up against "horrible" St Mirren isn't an option as Aberdeen seek to nail down third spot. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen will receive another pay out from the 2020 sale of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forrest after the English club ensured their Premier League safety. (Press & Journal), external

