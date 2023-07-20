Viaplay will still televise cup tie live
Motherwell's League Cup tie against Queen's Park will still be televised live on Saturday despite Viaplay announcing it is pulling out of the UK.
The Nordic broadcaster will lay off a quarter of its staff in order to cut costs, with huge losses imminent.
Viaplay is the sponsor and broadcaster of the League Cup and has a deal to televise the Scotland national side's men's games until 2028.
But it has confirmed to BBC Scotland that Saturday's cup tie will be broadcast as planned.
"We have initiated a strategic review for international markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships," said a spokesperson.
"Until then it is business as usual, what our customers can watch on Viaplay today will be there tomorrow too."