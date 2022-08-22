Alex Gogic says his loan spell at St Mirren last season helped him feel "happy again".

The midfielder has joined the Buddies on a two-year deal after a previous spell on loan from Hibernian.

"I really enjoyed myself from January being here and playing football and just being happy again," said the Cyprus midfielder, 28.

"And even just the fans tweeting me almost every day. I had some nice tweets and obviously a warm welcome. It's nice to be loved.

"I have been staying fit. Okay, it's probably not the same as the guys after pre-season, but I feel fit and I trained with the boys earlier."