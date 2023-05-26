Tottenham are strongly considering Celtic's Australian boss Ange Postecoglou as a candidate for their managerial position after Arne Slot decided to remain at Feyenoord. (Independent, external)

Spurs have also reached out to former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, with ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former Spain head coach Luis Enrique also on the club's shortlist. (Football Transfers, external)

Manchester United want to sign 29-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, this summer, with the former the main priority of the three England internationals. (Sky Sports, external)

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign England captain Kane. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish, external)

