Graeme Murty believes Antonio Colak will expect to be first-choice striker at Rangers this season.

The forward was signed from PAOK and will compete with Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe for the central striking role at Ibrox.

"In his head, he'll be coming in as first-choice striker because that's how strikers work," former Rangers manager Murty told the BBC's Rangers-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"You ask any striker in the world, they're the number one striker so it doesn't matter who's there in front of him.

"Obviously, Alfredo's got the background, the history and the quality and he's almost got that collateral in the bank.

"Colak has to go and earn that now and that's great because you've got a hungry centre-forward coming in and looking to displace someone. That can only be good for the squad."