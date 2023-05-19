Sutton's prediction: 0-0

West Ham are essentially safe now - Southampton and Leicester cannot catch them and, while Leeds can still finish level with them on points, it would take a big swing in goal difference for Sam Allardyce's side to go above them.

So, Hammers boss David Moyes has been quite entitled to focus on his side's Europa Conference League semi-final with his team selections in the past week or so, even if it has meant they have lost four of their past five Premier League games.

I know what 'Big Sam' is trying to do at Leeds, but he was given such a short space of time to make a difference that appointing him was a massive gamble.

Leeds have only won two away league games all season and they probably won't try to play much football here. The plan will be to keep West Ham out and try to nick this.

Will it work? No, I don't think so. I can see them getting another draw, which is not what they need.

Anna's prediction: 2-0

Jenny's prediction: 1-0

