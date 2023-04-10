Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday is one point gained rather than two lost for the Gunners.

Speaking on BBC London's The Far Post podcast Brown said: "For me, without the goal before half-time it's a different second-half. So the spark is the challenge that gets the crowd going but the goal makes a totally different team talk at half time and it changes the perspective of the Liverpool dressing room.

"When teams like Liverpool get going at home, and there's a handful of sides like it in the Premier League, you can't stop it. It doesn't matter if you're Arsenal, you can't stop it. There's an energy, there's a lift amongst the 11 players, it changes. If you look at the statistics at the end of the game it's very much a point gained."

The point takes Mikel Arteta's men six clear at the top of the Premier League, but the title is now also in Manchester City's hands as they have played a match fewer and host the Gunners at the Etihad on 26 April.

"When the narrative after the game is two points dropped I think that they're looking for 'you're bottling it' and they haven't bottled it," said Brown.

"This is Liverpool at home, they're having a bad season but they're like a cornered tiger. They can come out and strike any time and when they get on top of you they're still going to be a very, very good side. So, I think it's very much a point gained. If anything I'd say they've done well to hang on in the end."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds