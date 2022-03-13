Chelsea v Newcastle - confirmed team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to the team from their 3-1 win over Norwich.

Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Saul all drop to the bench while Cesar Azpilicueta isn't in the squad.

In comes N'Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.