Nicky Clark's season-ending ankle injury has left St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pondering a tactical reshuffle.

And he has urged players on the fringes to step up and fill the void left by striker Clark's absence.

"Unfortunately we've lost Clark, but it is up to somebody else to prove they are good enough to play every week, that they want to score goals and create chances," he said prior to Saints' return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen on Saturday.

"Nicky linked a lot of things, so we're having to scratch our heads a little bit about it, what's the best formation, do we switch to a back four, do we stay as a five, do we stay with two strikers?

"We have a lot of good creative players waiting to come in and do things for us, so those are all little issues that we have been thinking about.

"Nicky and Stevie [May] were our two main strikers but now there is a chance for somebody else, this is why you work hard in football. You work hard every week to get the opportunity and hopefully someone will grab it with both hands."