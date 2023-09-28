Docherty on Mulligan appeal, never-say-die Dundee & tight table
- Published
Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media before Dundee’s Premiership game with Hibs this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Dens boss:
On Josh Mulligan’s red card and the failed appeal: “We were really disappointed with the initial decision and the subsequent process.”
Docherty says Mulligan will be a “big loss” during his two-two game ban and was “probably the most influential player on the pitch” in last weekend’s draw with Kilmarnock.
The resilience of 10-man Dundee fighting back for a late point against Killie was “the best bit” about the game, with Docherty adding: “We reacted really positively when a lot of teams could have gone under.”
Docherty is wary of a good Hibs side who have a “very positive playing style” under new boss Nick Montgomery that the fans are buying into.
He adds: “You know it’ll be a full house and as the away team you need to try to silence the crowd and play your own style of football.”
Docherty has been pleased with Dundee’s performances so far and isn’t stressing about Premiership positions: “You see how tight the league is – only one point separates six teams and two points separate seven teams."
Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee are out injured for Saturday and Ryan Howley is struggling.
The Dundee fans have a “huge role to play” at Easter Road, with Docherty adding: “They’ve done that at every away venue this season. They know the importance they have on the team. I’d urge them to again turn up in numbers and be vocal.”