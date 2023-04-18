Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Inter Milan's 28-year-old Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. (Sport Witness), external

Villa are targeting a summer move for Manchester City's 32-year-old England right-back Kyle Walker, who is out of contract in 2024. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have offered winger Reiss Nelson a new contract but there remains doubt over the former England Under-21 international's long-term future, with Villa, Brighton Fulham and West Ham among the teams interested in signing the 23-year-old. (Mail), external

