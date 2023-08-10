Emery confirmed midfielder Emiliano Buendia's long-term knee injury: "Always you are at risk of injury when you are playing. He is visiting the doctors and it is a ligament concern. Of course, now we want to win for him on Saturday."

He said work is ongoing to try to sign more players during the transfer window: "When I arrived here and we had had the first window to sign players in January, we did very good work trying to be patient and to make the best decisions. Now [it is] the same. We are doing deep analysis with Monchi, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and trying to improve everything in the squad."

On raised expectations this season: "It's positive to increase our expectation. We have to be excited about how we can improve. We are adding another competition and [being in] Europe is amazing. I was very committed to get it. Our achievement last year was fantastic."