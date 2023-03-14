Simon Stone, BBC Sport

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose was rather taken aback on Monday when he was told there was a school of thought that Erling Haaland had reduced the overall effectiveness of Manchester City because he is not as fluid as his attacking team-mates.

Leipzig face City in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

"He has scored 28 goals in 26 games," said Rose, who was Haaland's coach at Borussia Dortmund last season. "If you take those goals away, where would City be in the league?

"He is one of the top number nines in the world and they are much more difficult to play against with him because you don’t know what they are going to do.

"It could get really, really, really good with Pep and Manchester City. If you don’t want him send him to me. I love him."

Rose was also asked about a conversation he had with Haaland at the end of the first leg.

"He said he feels good," said Rose. "He feels comfortable with the team and the fans and says he made the right decision to come here."