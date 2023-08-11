Last season, only three of 23 pundits thought United would make the Champions League places, and only one of them picked them to finish higher than fourth - they ended up third. This time, 22 out of 26 pundits have picked them to finish in the top four and 12 think they will finish at least third.

Danny Murphy: I am a bit worried about United, in a positive way for them but a negative way for everyone else. I really like the business that Erik ten Hag has done.

Steve Sidwell: United will be the best of the rest. I've seen real, positive strides under Ten Hag and they seem to be getting settled more and more as the weeks go by. The takeover talk is a big hindrance that needs sorting as soon as possible though.

Dion Dublin: They will be up there pushing for the top spot this season. I've got them down to finish third but they can do even better if Rasmus Hojlund becomes the top-class goalscorer they need.

Fara Williams: For all their progress, their lack of goals concerns me. It might take Hojlund a while to adapt, especially because he is starting the season carrying an injury.

Stephen Warnock: United were bailed out massively last season by Marcus Rashford's incredible form after the World Cup, but he couldn't sustain that and I am not sure they have got anyone else who can take over when he's not in top form.

Karen Bardsley: The addition of Andre Onana will provide defensive stability and will reinvigorate their attack with confident build-up play.

