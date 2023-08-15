'Cautious optimism abounds as Rangers fans arrive from far & wide'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland in Geneva

The Rangers fans are starting to gather at the Stade de Geneve for a crucial night of Champions League qualifying action.

While many as you'd expect have made the trip over from Scotland, I've met a lot of fans who've travelled from France, Belgium and England. There's a very European feel to things among the away support.

Most I've spoken to are fairly confident their side will do it, although they are expecting a nervy night at times.

Rangers will win through seems to be the message, but it might not be overly comfortable.