Targett makes permanent switch to Newcastle

Newcastle have signed Matt Targett from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old joined Eddie Howe's side on loan in January, making 16 appearances for the Magpies in this time.

After the deal was finalised, Howe said: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I’m delighted he sees his future here."