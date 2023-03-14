Southampton v Brentford: Pick of the stats
- Published
All three Premier League meetings between Southampton and Brentford have been won by the home side, with each victory being by a margin of three goals. Saints won this exact fixture 4-1 last season.
Brentford lost for the first time in 13 Premier League matches against Everton last time out - the Bees have not lost consecutive games in the competition since February 2022.
Brentford are winless in all seven of their midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games. They lost all five such matches last season, while drawing both games so far this term.