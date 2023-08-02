Manchester City will be entering the market to replace Riyad Mahrez, believes The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill - but will that be for Rennes' Belgium winger Jeremy Doku or Crystal Palace's France Under-21 forward Michael Olise?

"Pep [Guardiola] is always cooking up something," O'Neill told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Mahrez will definitely be missed.

"City have to bring a player in - maybe not one of his calibre yet, but someone who can get there. Doku is certainly one of those players.

"As for Olise, he looks absolutely phenomenal from what I saw of Palace last season and lights up the pitch every time he plays.

"He is young enough to mould, but has that natural gift and talent Guardiola would want to shape.

"Ultimately, I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Palace - but if he does, he will be loved."