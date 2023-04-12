From the worst week in the club's history to potentially the most important third-place finish

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

How the Aberdeen supporters must wish they had Mattie Pollok and Angus MacDonald at the heart of their defence from the start of the season. The two centre-backs have been a revelation for a team that has achieved more clean sheets in its last five games, than it managed in the previous 26.

Regardless of so-called football philosophies and styles, the bedrock is the defence and no matter how many times Bojan Miovski and Duk were scoring goals, the defence couldn't be relied on to keep the ball out at the other end, particularly on the road.

What we are seeing now is a side that can defend and with real potency up front. Which leads us to the impact of those two up front. Miovski and Duk are the first pair of Aberdeen strikers to each score 15 goals in the one league season since Duncan Shearer and Mixu Paatelainen achieved it in 1993.

Miovski was the set-up man for his partner in crime against Kilmarnock as the Dons moved clear in third spot and confirmed their return to the top six. It is a position that was unimaginable when they were obliterated 6-0 at Easter Road at the end of January, a result that saw their manager sacked and left them nine points adrift of Hearts who also had a game in hand and a goal difference advantage of 19 at the time, a gap that grew to 10 points the next day. They could go five clear of Hearts with a win at Ross County on Friday.

Third place will likely lead to group stage European football, assuming the Scottish Cup winner comes from the Old Firm semi-final. Like Hearts this season, it will be at least the Europa Conference League, but with a stab at the Europa League play-off round first.

From back to middle, Aberdeen have improved dramatically under Barry Robson and with the top two still making an impact, a season which included the worst week in the club's history, could go conclude with one of the most important top three finishes in its history.