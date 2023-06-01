Harry Kane has wished "amazing manager" Mauricio Pochettino "all the best" after his appointment as the new Chelsea head coach.

The Argentine signed a two year deal with the Blues on Monday - with an option for a further year - and will officially begin his new role on 1 July.

He will have a difficult job on his hands, taking over the side at a time of transition and after their worst Premier League finish since 1994.

Tottenham striker Kane was managed by Pochettino for five years between 2014-19, in which time they reached a League Cup and Champions League final.

Speaking to Reuters at an event in New York, the England captain said: "Mauricio was an amazing manager for me. Great person, great, great coach. Helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I'm really appreciative of him."

"Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best.

"I hope he does well - just obviously not as well as us."