Kane wishes Pochettino luck in new job

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane at TottenhamGetty Images

Harry Kane has wished "amazing manager" Mauricio Pochettino "all the best" after his appointment as the new Chelsea head coach.

The Argentine signed a two year deal with the Blues on Monday - with an option for a further year - and will officially begin his new role on 1 July.

He will have a difficult job on his hands, taking over the side at a time of transition and after their worst Premier League finish since 1994.

Tottenham striker Kane was managed by Pochettino for five years between 2014-19, in which time they reached a League Cup and Champions League final.

Speaking to Reuters at an event in New York, the England captain said: "Mauricio was an amazing manager for me. Great person, great, great coach. Helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I'm really appreciative of him."

"Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best.

"I hope he does well - just obviously not as well as us."

