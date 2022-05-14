'More confidence for key games'

Liverpool keeper Alisson tells BBC One about his key penalty save from Mason Mount: "It's amazing, we did such a good performance. It was a shame we didn't score. It was a proper fight, we kept a clean sheet, and then afterwards the boys were unbelievable scoring the goals. I just had to save the last one.

"It was good hey? All goalkeeper coaches they help me with the decisions. They are fantastic players, Chelsea did really well but we deserved to win this. I only make the save because we deserved to win this.

"This gives us more confidence in the Premier League and also the Champions League final. It's a fantastic moment now, we just need to enjoy."