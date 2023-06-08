Ange Postecoglou is officially Tottenham's new manager and it could be a huge summer for the former Celtic boss.

We asked what his top three priorities are as he contemplates his in-tray at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is a snapshot of your thoughts:

Andy: Now that Spurs will be an attacking possession-based team, the priority is to bring in skilful creative players like James Maddison and Eberechi Eze. Secondly we need to improve the backline by recruiting a top-class centre-back and goalkeeper. Lastly, we need to decide whether to keep or sell Harry Kane. That's the £100m question.

Dennis: Keeping Kane, keeping Kane and... keeping Kane.

James: 1. Clear out the dead wood. We have at least six players who have been here too long. 2. Strengthen the defence. We need a quality centre-back to partner Cristian Romero and keep him level-headed. 3. Add depth for all areas of the time as when we lose big players, everything falls apart.

Herman: James Maddison, a goalkeeper (Dean Henderson) and at least one very good defender. No Harry Maguire please.

Iain: Sell Kane this transfer window, get James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, a whole back four a new keeper.