Fabio Carvalho is close to a loan move to RB Leipzig, with Liverpool keen not to let him go permanently despite struggling to give him minutes last season.

The 20-year-old made 21 appearances - eight of which were starts - and scored three goals in 2022-23.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast, presenter Paul Salt said: "He probably needs to improve the defensive side of his game.

“You’re not going to do that in the Premier League if you’re not getting many minutes, and you’re also not going to do it playing for the under-21s."

Co-presenter Giulia Bould agreed, and highlighted the impact midfielder Harvey Elliott’s loan at Blackburn Rovers had on his development.

“You could see the difference in him [Elliott] when he came back after getting all those minutes," said Bould.

"The best solution for everyone is [for Carvalho] to go on loan and then reassess."

