McAvoy on management structure, new-season targets & Vargas
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Frankie McAvoy has been speaking to the media before Hearts' Premiership season opener against St Johnstone on Saturday.
Here are key points from the new head coach:
McAvoy says his working relationship with technical director Steven Naismith is “not awkward” or "confusing".
Third place this season in the league is the target along with making the group stages of the Europa Conference League.
Hearts are close to completing a deal for 21-year-old Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas - an "exciting prospect" - who is expected to arrive this weekend.
The club are awaiting final clearance for new signing Kyosuke Tagawa. Both Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are fit and available after long-term injury.
McAvoy is wary of “injured lion" St Johnstone who will be desperate to atone for their disastrous Viaplay Cup campaign.