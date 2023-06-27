Chiedozie Ogbene will help provide Luton Town with the "athleticism" they will need in the Premier League, says manager Rob Edwards.

The Hatters have secured their first summer recruit with the free signing of Republic of Ireland international Ogbene, who will leave Rotherham Town when his contract expires.

The 26-year-old scored nine times in the Championship last season.

“Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” said Edwards.

“We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

“We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

“Chio also brings experience of top-level football. He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.

“He’s still at a good age where he’s willing to learn and he’s a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality.

“He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we’re delighted to be able to give him that chance.”