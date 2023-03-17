'We need to build' on Dundee United draw - Devlin

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin wants to build on the draw against Dundee United last time out, as they target a top six finish.

David Martindale's side had lost their last four games prior to that, but still sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership, just a point behind St Mirren in sixth.

“We would have obviously have preferred to win the game, we were at home and we want to make sure we win our home games because if you do that I think you can give yourself a right good chance of getting in the top six," Devlin said.

“It was good to stop the run of defeats but we need to build on that.

“We will probably look back and think it was a good point if we can win this Saturday but if we don’t then we will probably look at it as an opportunity missed.”

Livi have a favourable run of fixtures heading into the split, not playing any of the league's current top five, starting against Ross County on Saturday.

“You are coming up against teams who have real pressure on them in terms of maybe relegation battles and everything that comes with that so we obviously know it won’t be easy and the quicker we can pick up points the better.

“We have a few massive games, but we have to concentrate on Ross County and if we can pick up three points there then we will put ourselves in a good position.”