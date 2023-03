Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Rangers' bluntness in the first half at Fir Park was partly down to Motherwell's resolute shape.

But perhaps if Stuart Kettlewell's men were more adventurous they could have built on their goal advantage.

The Fir Park boss' flexibility in how he has approached each of his five games in charge must be commended, though. Despite defeat, Motherwell fans will not have lost any hope in their side's survival bid.