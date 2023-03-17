Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Willian and Tom Cairney are both available again, while Shane Duffy "is getting better, but will not be involved".

On whether he will rotate his squad for the FA Cup tie, Silva said: "I am not saying I will not make changes, but we want to approach the game with the best XI we can."

Silva said he wants to see an improvement on Fulham's recent performances: "We want to play in the semi-finals and we want to improve on our past two games."

Reflecting on the Arsenal defeat, he said: "Everything was too flat for a Premier League game."

Despite that, he doesn't want players to lose confidence and said "I remind the players every time about so many good things we have done". He added: "Two results don't change that."

On Manchester United, he said: "In our home game against them it was clear, we were the best team on the pitch but they got the three points. They can punish you with one moment".

