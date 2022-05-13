Frank on award nomination, Canos return and potential top-10 finish

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

  • There are no fresh injury concerns, while Sergi Canos has recovered from his hamstring injury and is available.

  • On his Premier League manager of the season nomination, Frank credited his backroom staff and said "no-one can do it alone".

  • After securing Premier League safety, Frank held a meeting with everyone who works at Jersey Road to thank and congratulate them.

  • On a potential top-10 finish, Frank said: "I still think it is a minor miracle we are in the Premier League. A top 10-finish would be incredible - it shouldn’t be possible."

  • On Everton, Frank expects "high energy, tension and for them to come flying at us".

