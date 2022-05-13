Frank on award nomination, Canos return and potential top-10 finish

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

There are no fresh injury concerns, while Sergi Canos has recovered from his hamstring injury and is available.

On his Premier League manager of the season nomination, Frank credited his backroom staff and said "no-one can do it alone".

After securing Premier League safety, Frank held a meeting with everyone who works at Jersey Road to thank and congratulate them.

On a potential top-10 finish, Frank said: "I still think it is a minor miracle we are in the Premier League. A top 10-finish would be incredible - it shouldn’t be possible."

On Everton, Frank expects "high energy, tension and for them to come flying at us".

