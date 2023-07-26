Richarlison says he is "feeling good" after bagging a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-1 friendly victory over Lion City Sailors.

The comprehensive win wrapped up Spurs' tour of the Far East with Ange Postecoglou's men only having the final pre-season game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, 6 August, before the Premier League returns a week later.

"I think it will be a good season for me," Richarlison told club media, external.

"Last season, I had too many injuries - but now I feel good. My body is good and I am so happy.

"Singapore has been so good for me and for the group."

Team-mate Emerson Royal was bullish about Tottenham's prospects about the season and reserved special praise for the Brazil forward.

"This guy is amazing, " he said. "I am so happy for him.

"We need to push to get back into the Champions League and get European football because we have the team for this.

"We will try this season to push more."