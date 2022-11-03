On Leicester turning a corner, Rogers said: “We still have a long way to go. We are giving ourselves a platform in games. We are defending better and we want to continue with that.”

R﻿odgers added: "It has been a process, even in the games we were losing we were playing well, but we threw points away. It has been a case of analysing, working hard on the training ground and clarifying things."

On Youri Tielemans' contract talks, he said: “He’s a fantastic professional. Even though he is in the situation with his contract, he has never wavered in terms of what he provides the team. He has the know-how. I will continue to work with him while he’s here. We’ll see in the coming months.”

On whether there is a psychological impact of being in the bottom three going into the World Cup, he said: “If you have to look at the table for six weeks, it can play on your mind, but our plan is not to be in there."

Rodgers detailed Leicester's plans for during the World Cup: “Through that period, there will be a mixture of a slight break for the players. We'll have a training camp and some games, so we’re firing for Boxing Day. Before that, we want to finish the best we can.”