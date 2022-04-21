Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Kevin de Bruyne did not get his name on the scoresheet but the standing ovation he received as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus shortly after Bernardo Silva's goal said everything about the Belgian's contribution.

With frustration mounting in the stands, De Bruyne took direct action eight minutes after the restart, his defiant surging run leading to Riyad Mahrez's opener.

He then played an instrumental part in the third goal, deftly flicking on Oleksandr Zinchenko's pass for Bernardo to score.

After his injury scare during the Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, Pep Guardiola will want to keep De Bruyne as safe as possible for the remainder of the campaign.

As for Brighton, their awful record against City, eight defeats out of nine Premier League meetings and no away wins in their entire history, offered hardly any cause for optimism.

However, buoyed by recent wins against Tottenham and Arsenal, Graham Potter showed what a side could do with a closely-followed gameplan.

Lewis Dunk led the three-man defence with his customary authority, while a further three in front offered limited space for City's talented playmakers to thrive.

True, visiting attacking opportunities were rare - and once City scored it was business as usual - but their efforts were another notable achievement by Potter, who has guided Brighton so close to their highest ever finish.