Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Boss Andoni Iraola made it clear after Saturday's friendly with Lorient that midfield is a priority – stating that "we need help in this position". The player he wanted was Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli, who arrived in Bournemouth at the end of last week after a reported £10m move was agreed – but Castrovilli failed his medical and the Cherries are looking elsewhere.

Rumours linking Alex Scott with Bournemouth have been bubbling along for months now, with Wolves also among his suitors, and Bristol City – who left Scott out of their squad for their opening Championship game with Preston – seemingly holding out for a £25m fee for his services.

Bournemouth's recruitment department like to keep their cards close to their chests, with the names of transfer targets often only emerging shortly before the signing is announced. Or, in the case of Castrovilli, the move breaks down. This makes the protracted Scott saga – if he does indeed sign – something of an outlier.

The new ownership under Bill Foley has not shirked at paying big fees (by Bournemouth's standards) for the players they want – though the £25m City are asking for Scott does feel like it would be a huge outlay on a player, however promising, who is unproven at the top level. By comparison, when Jefferson Lerma joined for a club record £25m exactly five years ago today (Monday), he was an established international player with two seasons in La Liga under his belt.