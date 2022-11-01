Gordon on brink of Hearts record - gossip
Craig Gordon will become Hearts' joint highest European appearance holder on 22 - alongside Henry Smith and Steven Pressley - should he feature against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News), external
Istanbul Basaksehir forward Bertrand Traore is "up there with the best I've played against", says Hearts defender Alex Cochrane ahead of the teams' final Conference League group game in the Turkish capital on Thursday. (Scotsman), external