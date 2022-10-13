S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are continuing their search for a new manager but it won't be Pedro Martins.

Despite reports in Spain that a deal is close for the man who looked to be appointed at Hull before talks collapsed last week, it is understood Wolves are not interested in the former Olympiakos chief.

Rob Edwards' time as a player and a coach at Wolves has also brought him into discussions, with some feeling the man who excelled at Forest Green Rovers but was sacked after just 11 games at Watford may be an interim appointment.

For now, it looks like current caretaker bosses Steve Davis and James Collins will remain in charge, both for Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest and next Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.