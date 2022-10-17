Tottenham continued their fine start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week for his performance in the victory.

"Everton should really have been 2-0 up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Spurs got into any kind of rhythm," said Garth. "It never ceases to amaze me when midfield players or defenders find themselves in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper they go into meltdown or suffer a panic attack.

"Had Amadou Onana or Demarai Gray retained the slightest composure in front of goal Everton could have come away with something.

"Hojbjerg, on the other hand, showed the control and composure, not always associated with the Denmark international, to seal the points for Spurs in a 2-0 win. I don't know why I was so surprised - Hojbjerg has been a brilliant addition to the team and quietly consistent for some considerable time."

