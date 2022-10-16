Aberdeen made the most of two big chances squandered by Hearts in what was a real blood and thunder contest, swinging from end-to-end.

It didn't happen for B﻿ojan Miovski in front of goal, but up stepped Luis Lopes. Leighton Clarkson had a quiet afternoon in midfield, but Ylber Ramadani came up with the killer pass for the first goal and Clarkson's replacement, Vicente Besuijen, knocked in the second. Squad depth has improved massively at Pittodrie, although the next step is taking solid home form on the road.

A back three delivered a third clean sheet in 10 league outings and, given manager Jim Goodwin's enthusiastic post-match assessment, looks like staying, although he will want more from his wing-backs.

A﻿nd then there's the Ross McCrorie issue... One of those "good problems" managers talk about. He looks like the Dons' best full-back, best centre-half and best centre-midfielder.