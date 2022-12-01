B﻿eale's first press conference: The key points

M﻿ichael Beale has been speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment as Rangers boss.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • He was "champing at the bit" to return to Rangers when the opportunity arose given existing relationships at the club.

  • H﻿as been impressed with the energy of the players in training this week.

  • Wants to deliver the club's 56th title "as soon as possible" but the first priority is giving the side an identity. Also wants to improve the club's cup record.

  • H﻿e believes he has a "very strong squad" to work with when everyone is fit.

  • H﻿as told the attacking players they can deliver more and is excited to work with them.

  • B﻿eale said he did not ask for assurances about how much time he will be afforded to turn things around.

  • H﻿e wants to see Rangers play "like the big team" and on the front foot.

SNS