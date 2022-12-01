Kingsley 'rested and ready to go' after injury

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is "feeling good" and raring to make his return from injury once the Scottish Premiership resumes.

Robbie Neilson's squad are in the south of Spain for a winter training camp where Kingsley is honing his fitness after missing the final five matches before the winter break with a hamstring problem.

"Rested and ready to go﻿," the 28-year-old told Hearts TV, external. "Really excited to get back in and among the games and we've got a couple coming up on this trip in Marbella so just looking to get used to it again and get back going.

"﻿It's good to get away and be with the boys. Some of them didn't come away with us in the summer so getting that togetherness again, re-evaluate where we want to go in the second part of the season, and try to get that embedded in the friendlies so we're ready to go when the season restarts.

"It's going to be a big push in the second half of the season."