'We're ecstatic for them' - Hearts' Socceroos living the dream

Stephen Kingsley has praised the "unbelievable" accomplishment of his Hearts team-mates at the World Cup.

Kye Rowles, N﻿athaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are part of the Socceroos squad who have qualified for the last 16 in Qatar after finishing second in their group behind current world champions France.

"﻿It's absolutely unbelievable, we're so delighted for them all," Kingsley told Hearts TV, external.

"﻿Just being there in the first place is an incredible achievement, we are all absolutely ecstatic for them and going into the last 16, facing Argentina - it can't get any better than that.

"It's unbelievable for them and I know they'll enjoy every minute of it."