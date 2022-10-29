Hibs manager Lee Johnson is a happy man after the 3-0 win against St Mirren.

"I was really pleased," he said on Sportsound.

"And there's relief because I don't think the last three performances deserved three losses.

"I thought there were some outstanding performances today. Within the 11 and team structure.

On striker Mykola Kukharevych, who scored his second goal in as many games.

"He works really well," Johnson said.

"He's only about 15 or 20 games into his playing career at the moment. He came without a full pre-season and we've been building him up.

"I like him when he works between the six-yard box and plays as a proper number nine. We need to tidy him up with his back to goal, but he's got everything."