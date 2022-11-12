J﻿ess Anderson, BBC Sport

David Moyes' W﻿est Ham have now lost their last two Premier League games at the London Stadium having also lost to Crystal Palace last weekend.

T﻿he performance was not one that necessarily justified the 2-0 defeat as the Hammers created multiple chances to get back in the game after James Maddison's opener.

T﻿omas Soucek had a goal ruled out for offside and Lucasz Fabianski saved Youri Tielemans' penalty before Gianluca Scamacca went close for the Hammers.

B﻿ut a resolute Leicester defence combined with a lack of cutting edge in the final third handed West Ham their third defeat consecutive defeat.

B﻿oos at full-time, after many of the Hammers fans had opted to leave the ground when Harvey Barnes' goal went in, were indicative of a crowd not happy with their side's recent run of form.

They sit 16th as the Premier League breaks until Boxing Day for the World Cup.