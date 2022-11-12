Analysis: West Ham 0-2 Leicester
- Published
Jess Anderson, BBC Sport
David Moyes' West Ham have now lost their last two Premier League games at the London Stadium having also lost to Crystal Palace last weekend.
The performance was not one that necessarily justified the 2-0 defeat as the Hammers created multiple chances to get back in the game after James Maddison's opener.
Tomas Soucek had a goal ruled out for offside and Lucasz Fabianski saved Youri Tielemans' penalty before Gianluca Scamacca went close for the Hammers.
But a resolute Leicester defence combined with a lack of cutting edge in the final third handed West Ham their third defeat consecutive defeat.
Boos at full-time, after many of the Hammers fans had opted to leave the ground when Harvey Barnes' goal went in, were indicative of a crowd not happy with their side's recent run of form.
They sit 16th as the Premier League breaks until Boxing Day for the World Cup.