'Impressive Phillips stakes claim for regular start'

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

A wee guy in the middle of the park popping up with two crucial goals at the weekend? Where Ali Crawford led Lionel Messi followed.

That was a big result for Saints - giving us breathing space going into what is now basically a free hit as we travel to Celtic Park on Saturday.

What was also good was seeing guys who maybe aren't first picks doing a job - Dan Phillips in particular had a good game and probably puts himself in contention for a more regular starting place now in that central midfield role.

A busy period awaits - and with Saints just a point off third going into it there's a lot at stake.